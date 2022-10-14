StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

