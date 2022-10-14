StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
NYSE DX opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.