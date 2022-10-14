StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 547,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

