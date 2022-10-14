StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Citi Trends Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,570. The company has a market cap of $160.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.02. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $97.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,968 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $729,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 36.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

