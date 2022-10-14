StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATLC. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

ATLC stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

