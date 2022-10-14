StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

