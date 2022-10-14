StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Featured Articles
