Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

