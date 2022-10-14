Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

