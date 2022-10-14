Stifel Nicolaus Trims IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Target Price to $211.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

