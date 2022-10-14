Stifel Nicolaus Trims A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Target Price to $56.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.