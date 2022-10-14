Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Stewart Information Services Price Performance
Shares of STC opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
