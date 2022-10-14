Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

