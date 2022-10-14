Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.23

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 2712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

