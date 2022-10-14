Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.27

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares trading hands.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
