Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 93,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 781,126 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $768.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 34.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 286.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,482,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 79,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 26.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

