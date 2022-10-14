Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,869 shares.The stock last traded at $38.23 and had previously closed at $39.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $884.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.