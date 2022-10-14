Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 5.4 %

SPLP opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $884.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.