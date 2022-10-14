Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 759,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Statera Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Statera Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 8,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Statera Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Statera Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

