Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 149,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,398,279 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 256.6% in the third quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 153,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 172,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 41,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

