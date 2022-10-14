STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 228.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 9,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 353,998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,157.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 156,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 142,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

