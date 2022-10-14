Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of SRC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,282,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

