Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.91.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 513.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.