Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 27,990 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

BX opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock valued at $86,885,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

