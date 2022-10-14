Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 2,933 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 417,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.91 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

