Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.35 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91.

