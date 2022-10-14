Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 27.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 66.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $195.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

