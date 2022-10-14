Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $278.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

