Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.24 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

