Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $103,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IHI opened at $48.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.