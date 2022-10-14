Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $437.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.10 and a 200-day moving average of $533.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

