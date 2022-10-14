Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1,071.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74.

