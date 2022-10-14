Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 178,337 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 33,334.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,337 shares during the period. HP accounts for 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

