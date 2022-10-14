SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.