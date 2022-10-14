SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Trimmed by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

