SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 137,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,225,499 shares.The stock last traded at $43.11 and had previously closed at $43.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

