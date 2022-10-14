SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 402,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,322,171 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

