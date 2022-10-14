SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,955. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

