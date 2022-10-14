SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in SpartanNash by 20.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

