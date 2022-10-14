S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.13.
Insider Activity
S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %
SPGI stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.37. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,464. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.40.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
