Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBSI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,123. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

