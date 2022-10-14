Sourceless Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,086.00 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Sourceless has a market cap of $170.15 million and approximately $45,086.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,513.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001833 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810789 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48,614.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

