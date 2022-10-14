Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.33.

Solaris Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Solaris Resources stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.08. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Resources

About Solaris Resources

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,998.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,200.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

