SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.63

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $195.63 and last traded at $197.85, with a volume of 18433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.85. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.