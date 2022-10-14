SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.82. 40,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,941. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.12 and a 200 day moving average of $280.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

