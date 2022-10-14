Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $9,450,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 306.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

