Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 100,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 91,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$49.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

