Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $137.57 million and $13.06 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,839,825,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,839,840,731 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

