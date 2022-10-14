Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.88

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 107106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Smiths Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

About Smiths Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

