Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.59.

SMAR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.31. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $658,611 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $375,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

