SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.87

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.87 and traded as low as C$25.03. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.45, with a volume of 439,869 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

