Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Smart Sand Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.
In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
