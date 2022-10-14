Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Smart Sand Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

About Smart Sand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 383,709 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $607,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 86.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

