SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

SLM Solutions Group Stock Up 18.2 %

OTCMKTS SLGRF opened at 11.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 11.79. SLM Solutions Group has a 52-week low of 10.07 and a 52-week high of 11.90.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

