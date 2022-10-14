SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.43.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,143.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.